SoftBank-led Series C fund backs AI firm Peak with 75 million Dollars

New Delhi :

Artificial Intelligence (AI) company Peak has raised $75 million in its Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, with participation from all existing investors, including MMC Ventures, Oxx, Praetura Ventures, Arete, and Octopus Ventures.





This brings Peak’s total funding raised to date to $119 mn, said a release. Peak’s software platform enables companies to embed AI into the core of their decision-making and operations. This commercial application of AI to optimize business performance is known as Decision Intelligence, enabling companies to boost operational efficiency, grow revenues and profits.





The latest funding will fuel an ambitious global expansion, with new offices opening in both the US and India, as well as increasing R&D investment in Peak’s Decision Intelligence software. As a result, Peak is planning to create over 200 new jobs globally in the coming year.





Atul Sharma, co-founder, and CTO at Peak said it will use the capital to deepen its tech expertise in product development, in building out our platform, among other things.