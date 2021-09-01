TVS Srichakra tyres in Indonesia now

Chennai :

TVS Srichakra has forayed into the Indonesian market with Eurogrip range of tyres.





The first product line to be launched is ‘Eurogrip Bee City’ two-wheeler tyres customized to suit the needs of Indonesian riders’.





“The tyre prototypes developed were put through rigorous testing in local Indonesia conditions and were exposed to over 8 lakh km of riding over 4 months each of wet and dry seasons,” said Sivaramakrishnan V, CTO, TVS Srichakra.