TVS Srichakra tyres in Indonesia now

Sep 01,2021

Representative Image (File Photo)
Chennai:
TVS Srichakra has forayed into the Indonesian market with Eurogrip range of tyres.

The first product line to be launched is ‘Eurogrip Bee City’ two-wheeler tyres customized to suit the needs of Indonesian riders’.

“The tyre prototypes developed were put through rigorous testing in local Indonesia conditions and were exposed to over 8 lakh km of riding over 4 months each of wet and dry seasons,” said Sivaramakrishnan V, CTO, TVS Srichakra.

