Air India asks US court to dismiss Cairn plea

New Delhi :

The petition by the airline, which is separate to Indian government’s plea in a Washington court seeking dismissal of Cairn’s lawsuit to seek confirmation of the arbitral award, said the NY district court lacks jurisdiction to adjudicate a “mere hypothetical question” or one that depends upon contingent future events that may or may not occur. Cairn first moved a court in the US District Court for the District of Columbia seeking confirmation of the arbitration award and then filed a petition in the NY court to seek declaration of AI as “alter ego” of the Indian government.