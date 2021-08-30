Terror-byte: The use of crypto by non-state actors

Chennai :

The curiosity around cryptocurrency is not limited to just technology enthusiasts or fintech professionals. Terror outfits across the globe are now eyeing the decentralised model of payment to conduct their nefarious activities, without leaving a trace. Just last week, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar told the United Nations that the dreaded terror group ISIS is now rewarding killings by payments made through Bitcoins. Highlighting the fact that the financial resource mobilisation of ISIS has become more robust, Jaishankar spoke about how the flow of funds has continued to such terror outfits that have been latching onto newer technologies to further their cause.





Jaishankar is not isolated in his apprehensions concerning the use of cryptocurrency for terror related activities. Earlier in July, it was reported Israel had begun seizing cryptocurrency wallets from the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which had been using them to raise donations from its worldwide supporters. As per Israel's Defence Minister Benny Gantz, the group had been pursuing a digital campaign to raise funding following the recent 11-day conflict in Gaza that had claimed over 200 Palestinian lives. The cache of 84 wallets recovered by the Israeli intelligence officials include a mix of digital assets such as Bitcoin, Dogecoin, cardano, and ether. As per the tracking firm Elliptic, Hamas has in total received over $7.7 mn in crypto-assets.





And it seem nations like Turkey had pre-empted such diversions of cryptocurrency funds by terror groups much in advance. In May this year, a presidential decree was made public in Istanbul which added cryptocurrency exchanges to a list of firms that are covered by Turkey's terror financing and money laundering regulations. The decision eases the protocols using which Turkey's financial watchdog can investigate digital currency holdings. The presidential decree mandates crypto asset service provides by responsible for ensuring that their assets are not used in an illegal manner.





The aforementioned development came in the aftermath of a ban in Turkey on using cryptocurrencies for making payments, as a response to claims that such digital transactions carried a great risk. The two cryptocurrency exchanges that were pulled up by the officials were Thodex and Vebitcoin. The former's CEO is now under the radar of Interpol that has issued a detention warrant for him on behalf of Turkey. Many Turks were drawn to cryptocurrency on account of the decline of the lira and double digit inflation. Having been burnt once. the Turkish government plans on establishing a central custodian bank that will neutralise counter-party risk.





Recently, BK Singh, former Joint Commissioner Crime, Delhi Police had also pointed out the absence of regulation in many ways was fuelling the uptake of crypto by non-state actors. He had categorically asked as to why the value of Bitcoins should surge so dramatically. A reason cited by him was the extensive use of this asset form 'for illegal and criminal activities'. It falls upon the government to bring out regulations pertaining to cryptocurrency at the earliest. A delay in doing so would only open up newer windows of opportunity for terror groups.





