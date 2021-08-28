Tata Motors delivers Nexon EV to MCGM

Mumbai :

According to the company, with the initiation of the Maharashtra EV policy, the state is all set to begin a green revolution.





Furthermore, the company said it is driving the adoption of electric mobility vehicles in India.





Its eMobility ecosystem called the 'Tata uniEVerse' offers a range of solutions supported by the Tata Group companies operating across the country, including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Auto Components, Tata Finance, and Croma, in an effort to build a sound EV infrastructure.





In terms of the product, the automaker said that Nexon EV is equipped with a powerful and high-efficiency AC motor with a 30.2 kWh lithium-ion battery.





The SUV was launched in January 2020.





Currently, it is the largest-selling electric SUV in India.