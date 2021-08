Stanza Living sets apart Rs 35 cr ESOPs to over 800 staff

Bangalore :

In a statement, the company announced a new full-scale ESOPs plan for all employees. It will cover over 800 employees across its network, including corporate teams and ground-operations staff in this plan. “Stanza Living has set up an allocation pool of Rs 35 crore towards this effort,” the statement said.





Anindya Dutta, MD-co-founder of Stanza Living, said, “As we grow, we want to recognise and reward every employee across the organization who has contributed to our journey.”Stanza Living also plans to create an ESOP-linked rewards and recognitions programme from the pool.





“We are establishing a tradition of recognising exemplary employees for their hardwork and commitment through a top-up ESOP plan, beyond their compensation increments.





“With the additional allocation, they will have the opportunity to strengthen their shareholding in the company and continue growing with us,” he added.





Since its launch in 2017, Stanza Living has scaled from 100 beds to close to 65,000 beds across 16 cities.





The company has raised over $170 mn in capital, including its most recent Series D fund raise in April this year.





“Despite the headwinds of the pandemic, the company continued to hold course and grow a portfolio of business vertials, including student housing, coliving for working professionals, third-party hostel facility management and more,” Stanza Living said.