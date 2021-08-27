Lenovo expands manufacturing capabilities for PCs, notebooks, smartphones in India

New Delhi :

While the company did not disclose the investment being made, Lenovo said it is expanding in India across all business lines, including PC and smart devices, smart phones, infrastructure solutions, and especially in the newly established services and solutions group.





Lenovo has expanded its in-house PC manufacturing plant in Puducherry to include a third manufacturing line, while it has started local manufacturing of its tablet computers in partnership with Wingtech Technology in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.





In addition, smartphones for Motorola (a Lenovo group company) are now locally manufactured in partnership with Dixon Technologies at Noida, Uttar Pradesh, a statement said.





“These initiatives strengthen Lenovo’s commitment to the government’s vision of ‘AtmaNirbhar Bharat.’ They also form part of Lenovo’s global manufacturing and supply chain strategy that serves customers in 180 markets from 30-plus manufacturing sites around the world – including Argentina, Brazil, China, Germany, Hungary, India, Japan, Mexico, and the US,” it added.





According to IDC, the total PC market size in India is expected to rise to more than 15 million units by 2022, compared to 10 million units in 2020.