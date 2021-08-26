Bewakoof secures Rs 60 crore funding, eyes Rs 2K cr by 2025

New Delhi :

Bewakoof, which has raised a total funding of Rs 170 crore including this round, will utilise the fresh proceeds for scaling up the business, marketing and talent acquisition, a statement said.





The company is also on track to clock Rs 2,000 crore in sales by 2025, and plans to accelerate its growth trajectory by investing in areas like branding, technology and talent, it added.





Bewakoof, which recently rolled out celebrity-led digital campaigns with Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra and Farhan Akhtar, plans to further build by signing other A-list celebrities to launch high decibel marketing campaigns across digital, out-of-home (OOH) and TV.





On the technology side, the company intends to launch a gamification-led loyalty programme.





“Bewakoof has emerged as the largest D2C fashion brand in India, this growth has come on the back of rolling out new categories, exclusive fashion range with brands like Coca Cola.





With the new fund raise, we are gearing to take the brand to an unexplored new customer base which will be enabled through mass media like TV and print campaigns,” Bewakoof founder-CEO Prabhkiran Singh said.





Launched in 2012, Bewakoof offers products across apparel, footwear and mobile covers. It has recently expanded into the beauty segment with its ‘’Cosmos’’ brand.





The company, which has served six million customers till date, is adding over 100,000 new customers every month.