Airtel board to meet on Aug 29 to mull capital raising options

The fund raising options entail equity or equity linked or debt instruments, the company said in a regulatory filing.





It did not divulge the quantum of fund raising under consideration or give other details.





''... a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to inter-alia consider various capital raising options through equity or equity linked or debt instruments or any combination there-of, as the Board may deem appropriate,'' Bharti Airtel said in a BSE filing.