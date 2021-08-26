Thu, Aug 26, 2021

Airtel board to meet on Aug 29 to mull capital raising options

Published: Aug 26,202112:01 AM by PTI

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday said its board will meet on August 29 to consider various capital raising options.

New Delhi:
The fund raising options entail equity or equity linked or debt instruments, the company said in a regulatory filing. 

It did not divulge the quantum of fund raising under consideration or give other details. 

''... a meeting of the Board of Directors of the company is scheduled on Sunday, August 29, 2021, to inter-alia consider various capital raising options through equity or equity linked or debt instruments or any combination there-of, as the Board may deem appropriate,'' Bharti Airtel said in a BSE filing.

