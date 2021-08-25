Tata Consultancy Services' market valuation crosses Rs 13.5 lakh cr

New Delhi :

At close of trade, the market valuation of TCS stood at Rs 13,53,667.85 crore on BSE. The company had touched the Rs 13 lakh crore valuation level on August 17, when its market capitalisation (m-cap) stood at Rs 13,14,051.01 crore.





On BSE, the scrip on Wednesday opened at Rs 3,612.8 and zoomed nearly 2.35 per cent to its 52-week high value of Rs 3,697. It finally ended at Rs 3,659.5, up 1.31 per cent over the previous close. It was also the biggest gainer in the Sensex 30 pack on Wednesday. In terms of volume, 70,000 scrips were traded on BSE during the day. Similarly on NSE, the scrip opened a positive note at Rs 3,610 and climbed to its 52-week high of Rs 3,697.75. It finished at Rs 3,665, 1.43 per cent above the previous close.





A total of over 21.23 lakh shares changed hands on NSE during the session. TCS is the second most valuable domestic firm after Reliance Industries Ltd, whose m-cap stood at Rs 13,96,135.56 crore. On Tuesday, Infosys had become the fourth Indian company to touch a market valuation of USD 100 billion (Rs 7.4 lakh crore), after TCS, Reliance Industries and HDFC Bank. With this, two out of the four companies to have crossed the USD 100 billion mark are IT firms. In the ranking of top 10 domestic companies by m-cap, Reliance Industries is at the number one spot, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Wipro.