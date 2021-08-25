Buffet-backed Byd marks 8 yrs in India

Byd India, a subsidiary of the Warren Buffett-backed EV maker Byd, recently celebrated eight years of successful EV business operations in India.
Chennai: At present，its electric buses have operated in over ten cities in India, including Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Kerala, and even the route from Manali to Rohtang Pass, which makes the electric bus hit a new record by climbing high up to 3,980m in the Himalayas after overcoming challenging road and temperature conditions. With a total operation mileage of over 24 mn km in India, these Byd buses help reduce carbon emissions near to 25,000 tons, or equivalent to planting over 2 million trees，making it a leader in the country’s electric bus market. It was registered in 2007 in Chennai, along with the construction of an electronics manufacturing plant.
