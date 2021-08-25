Dhoni-backed Khatabook valued at USD 600 mn, raises USD 100 mn funding

Chennai :

The series C round - which was oversubscribed - also saw participation from Alkeon Capital, with continued investment participation from B Capital Group, Sequoia Capital, Tencent, RTP Ventures, Unilever Ventures, and Better Capital, a statement said.





In addition, Balaji Srinivasan and Sriram Krishnan participated as independent investors, among others, it added.





India cricket former captain MS Dhoni-backed Khatabook said it is buying back $10 million worth of ESOPs “to acknowledge and reward employees, ex-employees, and early investors who contributed to the company’s growth”.





Eligible employees will be able to sell up to 30 per cent of their vested options, it said adding that Khatabook has expanded its ESOP pool to $50 mn. Amidst the growing demand for technology solutions by India’s MSMEs, Khatabook experienced 150 pc year-on-year growth FY20-21. Currently, Khatabook, across all its software products, has over 10 mn monthly active users.





Founded in January 2019, Khatabook is currently available in 13 languages. “The first phase of our journey was enabling digital transformation by building a tech ecosystem for Indian MSMEs. The next step will be digitally-enabled financial services for small businesses,” Khatabook co-founder and CEO Ravish Naresh said.