Skylo Helps Fishermen Sell Catch Before They Reach Shore Offering Higher Profits

Bangalore :

Skylo, the world's first and most affordable end-to-end satellite narrowband IoT solution, on Tuesday announced the introduction of its "Fish Catch Report," the world-first mobile communications solution that allows fishermen and boat owners to sell their catch immediately after bringing the fish onto the boat before they reach the shore.





The Skylo Fish Catch Report, offered in partnership with BSNL, allows fishermen to easily update and send details of their catch in order to maximize their earnings by initiating the selling process while they are still hundreds of nautical miles out in the sea, giving them the opportunity to secure the best prices for their catch.





"For the first time, fishermen can actively sell their catch based on demand while still out at deep sea, giving them the ability to increase their profits by selling at a higher price and reducing waste, enabling them to make the most out of their hard work," said Skylo COO Angira Agrawal.





"The Skylo end-to-end solution provides reliable uptime and gives everyone the ability to improve their business and make more money while providing the freshest fish to consumers - something that the Indian people have been asking for, for years."





A significant percentage of fish are caught and sold by smaller crews using small boats. Skylo's disruptively affordable price gives all sizes of fishing fleets the ability to report their catch from anywhere at any time, while at sea.





The full-stack Skylo solution empowers multiple boat owners with consolidated catch details, allowing them to manage their sales based on real-time market data. Using always-on connectivity anywhere, the Skylo Fish Catch Report captures the details about fish type, quantity, time of catch, and more, giving fish buyers the knowledge to pass on to their customers. Making the entire process more transparent and more efficient, buyers can better plan their supply chain before the catch is physically delivered.





Ganesh Nakhawa, Skylo's Fisheries Program Director commented, "As seafood exports continue to see significant growth, it is critical to deploy technology solutions like Skylo's that will improve the ecosystem for a sustainable future by giving everyone visibility into the entire supply chain."





The Skylo Fish Catch Report leverages the Skylo Network, offered in partnership with BSNL and Inmarsat, to provide fishermen and boat owners with real-time data, 2-way messaging, and the ability to send SOS messages in times of trouble.





Fish Catch Report is an innovative and purpose-built solution that addresses many of the challenges fishermen and boat owners face. Such technological innovations will help achieve the Prime Minister's goal of doubling fisheries production and truly achieve the Blue Revolution.





Skylo helps people and businesses benefit from secure, two-way data connectivity through its Skylo Hub, a rugged device that transmits sensor data via Skylo Connect, the company's always-on satellite network that provides real-time communications even when there is no cell coverage. Customers can manage their operations from the palm of their hand using intuitive Skylo Apps, on mobile or web, giving teams the ability to take immediate action. Skylo offers easy-to-use APIs allowing businesses to integrate critical data streams into existing applications.