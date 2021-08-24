52 pc IPO investors sold shares on listing day

New Delhi :

Around 64 per cent of the initial public offering (IPO) clients applied for at-least two such public issues, according to the broking and distribution business of Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd (MOFSL). The data showed that around 5.7 lakh of Motilal investor clients subscribed to initial share-sales in just 4 months of 2021-22 compared to 5.1 lakh in the entire preceding fiscal year.





Around two-thirds of overall IPO clients have been onboarded from three states - Gujarat, Rajasthan and Maharashtra. MOFSL cited this exponential surge in numbers from 17 IPOs in comparison to 36 IPOs in the last fiscal year.