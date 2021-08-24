Family offices must make best use of entrepreneurial wave, says Kris G

Chennai :

With an intention to sensitise the importance of investing in start-ups and the expected outcome to the family offices, a master class was organised by CII CIES recently, titled ‘Why investing in start-ups should be a part of your portfolio.’





CII CIES has built the case for start-ups as an investment option for family offices and explored how one could make these investments.





R Dinesh, Chairman, CII FBN India, said “As family business, it’s absolutely important to work with the start-up ecosystem. We as family businesses, can provide entrepreneurial support by business mentoring; and if the start-ups are adjacent to our businesses’ portfolio, it will be a good value add other than our investments.”





Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, CII CIES, Co-founder, Infosys and Chairman, said “From our family office, 15 per cent goes into investing in start-ups. I also invest in research which precedes the innovation step because I believe that if you want to create a knowledge economy, the knowledge creation and the ownership of the knowledge is equally important.”