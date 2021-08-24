Zetwerk raises USD 150 mn from D1 Capital, others

New Delhi :

The company has turned unicorn in three years, and plans to expand manufacturing business overseas in various domains, including oil and gas, aviation, consumer products etc, Zetwerk CEO Amrit Acharya said. “We have raised $150 million in series E round led by D1 Capital. New investors Avenir and IIFL also participated in the round, along with existing investors Greenoaks Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sequoia Capital and Accel Partners,” Acharya said.





D1 Capital has infused $ 60 million in the company, Green Oaks $ 32 million and Lightspeed Venture $ 22.5 million.





Acharya declined to disclose the amount invested by other investors.





He said the company has started operations in North America and Singapore and will expand to the Middle East and Europe in the next 6-12 months. Zetwerk’s 85 per cent of business is industrial-focused, which is serving industries like oil and gas, infrastructure, real estate, auto components, medical devices.