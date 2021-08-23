Chennai to Christie’s: NFTs, pandemic buy and art history

On August 25, techie, musician and author of Masala Lab, Krish Ashok will be interviewing Twobadour, co-founder, NFT fund, Metapurse.
Chennai:
In March, Twobadour (Anand Venkateswaran) and his partner, Metakovan (Vignesh Sundaresan) made art history when they bought Beeple’s $69 mn NFT artwork via Christie’s.
The duo will talk about crypto-investments, NFT networks, concerns around the rise of NFTs and how one of the pandemic’s biggest success stories is also a Chennai story. The session will include 13-year-old Laya Mathikshara, who in May minted her first FT.
The animated artwork titled ‘What if, Moon had life?’ sold for 0.39 ETH (about Rs 90,500) on the platform Foundation.
Conversations