Chennai to Christie’s: NFTs, pandemic buy and art history

Chennai :

In March, Twobadour (Anand Venkateswaran) and his partner, Metakovan (Vignesh Sundaresan) made art history when they bought Beeple’s $69 mn NFT artwork via Christie’s.





The duo will talk about crypto-investments, NFT networks, concerns around the rise of NFTs and how one of the pandemic’s biggest success stories is also a Chennai story. The session will include 13-year-old Laya Mathikshara, who in May minted her first FT.





The animated artwork titled ‘What if, Moon had life?’ sold for 0.39 ETH (about Rs 90,500) on the platform Foundation.