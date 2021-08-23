FinMin summons Infosys CEO over I-T portal snags

New Delhi :

Meanwhile, the company in a late-evening tweet said emergency maintenance of the portal has concluded and the site is live. The new income tax e-filing portal “www.incometax.gov.in’, developed by Infosys, had a bumpy start from the day of its launch on June 7, as it continued to face tech glitches with users complaining that certain functionalities were either unavailable or working slow. Consequently, the I-T Department had to allow manual filing of remittance forms and also extend due dates for electronic filing of forms related to intimation by pension funds and sovereign wealth funds.





Earlier on Sunday, Infosys had tweeted that the income tax portal was under emergency maintenance. On Saturday too it had tweeted that the portal is “inaccessible due to planned maintenance”. Infosys had also developed the GST Network (GSTN) portal, used for GST payments and returns filing. The software major had faced flak for slow functioning of the GSTN portal as well.