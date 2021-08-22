FinMin 'summons' Infosys MD and CEO Salil Parekh to explain non-resolution of I-T portal glitches

The Ministry of Finance has ''summoned'' Infosys MD & CEO Salil Parekh to explain to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman why glitches on the Income Tax portal have not been resolved even after over two months of its launch.
Ministry of Finance has summoned Sh Salil Parekh,MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to hon'ble FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved. In fact,since 21/08/2021 the portal itself is not available.— Income Tax India (@IncomeTaxIndia) August 22, 2021
