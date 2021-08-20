Over Rs 400 cr development plan for Jabalpur airport approved

New Delhi :

"The new developments include construction of a new 10,000 sq ft terminal building, a new ATC tower, and extension of the runway from 1,950m to 2,750m to make it feasible for bigger aircraft operations," Scindia said.

The minister was speaking at an event to virtually flag off the IndiGo flight on the Jabalpur-Delhi route.

"From today, Jabalpur has additional flight connectivity with the national capital - Delhi - and the financial capital of the country - Mumbai. The city will further get additional connectivity with Indore and Hyderabad from August 28," Scindia said.

"It gives me immense pleasure to announce that in the last 35 days, we have commenced operations of 44 new flights in Madhya Pradesh, out of which 26 aircraft movements have been attributed solely to Jabalpur. We are not only reviving the old routes despite the pandemic, but are also commencing new routes," he added.

Jabalpur has now become the 69th domestic destination connected by IndiGo.



