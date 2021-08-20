Jet Airways staff moves NCLAT against Kalrock-Jalan resolution plan

New Delhi :

The appeal comes after the emloyees rejected the resolution plan. The plea by the Bharatiya Kamgar Sena (BKS) and the Jet Airways Cabin Crew Association have cited concerns on unpaid salary dues and continuity.





In the voting process of employees, only 35.1 per cent approved the plan while 3.2 rejected it, and 61.6 per cent abstained from the voting. As such, the proposal for ex-employees and workmen of Jet Airways (India) Ltd, put forward by Murari Lal Jalan and Florian Fritsch, has lapsed, the consortium informed employees on Thursday. The admitted claims of employees stood at Rs 1,265 crore, while the consortium has proposed Rs 52 crore to settle their claims.