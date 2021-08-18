Wed, Aug 18, 2021

Klub Raises Over Rs 148 Cr, To Use Rs 500 Cr For Local Brands

Aug 18,2021

The company will deploy Rs 500 crore over the next few quarters in local brands and digital SMEs, it added.

Klub founders Ishita Verma and Anurakt Jain (Image Credit: Klub)
New Delhi:
Revenue-based financing platform Klub has raised $ 20 mn (about Rs 148.5 crore) in funding from existing investors 9Unicorns and Surge, Sequoia Capital India’s rapid scale-up program.

Alter Global (US) and GMO VenturePartners (Japan) also participated in the funding round, coming in as new investors, a statement said.

Revenue-based financing refers to a model, wherein the investor gets a regular share of the business income.

Founded by Anurakt Jain and Ishita Verma, Klub provides flexible growth capital ranging from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 30 cr with zero equity dilution. The company had previously raised a $ 2 million pre-seed round at an idea stage, led by Surge and multiple angel investors, it added.

