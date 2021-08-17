Indian Oil Marks I-day With Scholarship Disbursals Of Rs 2.5 C

Chennai :

The 75th Independence day was celebrated at IndianOil Bhavan, Chennai with traditional gaiety and cheer. K Sailendra, ED (Regional Services) IndianOil south hoisted the national flag in the presence of P Jayadevan, ED and State Head for IndianOil in TN and Puducherry, and other senior officials.





During his virtual address to the employees, Sailendra mentioned that despite the disruptions caused by COVID -19 and the consequent lockdown phase, IndianOil was able to reach out to all its customers and deliver the essential supplies of fuels at petrol pumps and LPG at the customer's doorsteps seamlessly.





During the ceremony, long service awards for the employees were presented. Jayadevan also handed over one-time scholarship cheques of Rs 10,000 each to Class-10 Girl toppers from government and government-aided schools in Chennai.





In the platinum year of Indian Independence, IndianOil is providing educational scholarships to 75 Class-10 girl student toppers in each state from amongst those who appeared for the 2021 Board Examination from government and government-aided schools.





A total scholarship amount of Rs 2.5 crore has been distributed to the girl students across the country during the Independence Day celebrations.