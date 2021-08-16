DECRYPT: Miners caught in the crossfire of 1 trillion USD US bipartisan Infra Bill

Chennai :

One may be excused for asking what US infrastructural funding has got to do with cryptocurrencies. Last week, the US congress was debating US Infra Bill which intended to allocate $1 tn for improving roads, bridges and other key infra in the US. One of the funding sources identified in the bill was taxes on gains of cryptocurrency transactions of over $10,000. Till this point, all was in order. However, all hell broke loose, when ‘brokers’ were given the reporting onus. The problem was with a loose definition of brokers. As long as crypto exchanges were to report gains it was fine, but the definition of brokers also included miners or the verifier of the crypto transactions. Miners by definition do not have access to KYC information of the transacting parties and the reporting requirement would be impossible for them to meet. This could force all the miners out of US, if a remedial measure is not adopted. A compromise amendment was moved which could have sorted out the problem. However, it fell through the procedural chinks somewhere and the net result is that the bill is passed in senate with its original language (and which includes miners in the definition of brokers).





Another significant development in the crypto world last week was the resignation of Brian Brooks, CEO of Binance USA. Binance is the largest crypto exchange globally. Brian was a great catch for Binance as he was former head of the Office of Comptroller of Currency for the US government. Brian quit citing strategic differences after an extremely short tenure of little over 3 months.





Amidst all this gloom, surprisingly, Bitcoin has gained substantially over the last 2 weeks from a rock bottom price of about $30K/BTC to a healthy $47K/BTC.





In another development, Ethereum has successfully launched the EIP-1559 (Ethereum Improvement Proposal) or the “London fork” recently in an attempt to curb volatility in its Gas fee (transaction fee). The idea is to reduce the ‘auction’ of transaction fee and have the base transaction fee set by the Ethereum network, which could be further incentivised by the individuals wanting their transactions included in the next block. The base fee part of the transaction fee, incidentally, is not given to the miner but is actually burnt (destroyed).

















A Bitcoin whale is a cryptocurrency term that refers to individuals or entities that hold large amounts of Bitcoin. Large Bitcoin holders are called whales because their movements disturb the waters that smaller fish swim in. Volatility is increased if the whale moves a large quantity of Bitcoin at once.









(Santosh K Misra is Transport Commissioner, Tamil Nadu. The opinions expressed here are his own)