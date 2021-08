Ola Electric, the electric vehicle arm of the mobility giant Ola has launched Ola S1, the first in its range of electric two-wheelers.

Bangalore : The SoftBank-backed company said that Ola S1 is designed and engineered in India for the world and will deliver the best scooter experience to the consumers. Ola S1 starts at Rs 99,999, not including state govt incentives, registration, and insurance.