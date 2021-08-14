Crypto market hits USD 2 tn, Bitcoin swells

New Delhi :

Bitcoin has crossed the $46,000 mark (over Rs 34 lakh for single coin) once again. The most popular cryptocurrency has been trading in the green with a market cap of more than $848 billion, as per CoinMarketCap.





“The world’s oldest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin has witnessed a fantastic rally recently and the latest Ethereum upgrade, also known as London Hard Fork, has boosted the Ether price,” said Shivam Thakral, CEO, BuyUcoin.





Crypto assets are moving towards becoming mainstream with many brands around the world accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment.





“The current bull run is expected to continue, and we are highly optimistic that Bitcoin will hit the $100,000 mark by the end of this year,” Thakral said in a statement.