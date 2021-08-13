‘TN Has Potential To Emerge As AI Hub Of India’

Chennai :

India was ranked eighth in the top 10 countries on a global level with over 4,000 AI patents being filed over the past five years, said AR Rm Arun, President, SICCI, President.





Arun mentioned during the pandemic, India had reported the highest increase in the use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) at 45%, as compared to other major economies such as the US at 35%, the UK at 23%, and Japan at 28%. He also expressed his confidence that the state will rise to become the AI capital of the nation and that the SICCI would play a catalystic role in this forthcoming revolution.





T Mano Thangaraj, Minister for IT, was the Chief Guest for the SICCI round table on ‘AI and its impact on the healthcare sector,’ briefing the audience about the efforts of the state in making it a technology hub.





The Minister said the state was set to launch the Bharat Net Programme which covered 12,534 village panchayats thereby improving connectivity in the rural areas.





The state’s focus is to attract investors and increase infrastructure, and thereby create more employment opportunities. He also briefed the participants on the plan to bring IT-based Special Economic Zones to seven places in TN. The state had all the ingredients including skilled manpower, infrastructure, competence, and policies to ensure TN becomes the AI Capital of India.





Gopi Koteeswaran, Chairman, SICCI Entrepreneurship, Innovation & Start-up Committee delivered the theme address and said “Tamil Nadu has the potential to become the AI capital of India. The key factors needed for TN to become the AI capital are streamlining the data available, human Intelligence, and affordable computing power.” He also said the start-ups needed to be nurtured and that MSMEs, corporates, and government should start using AI for easy and effective governance.