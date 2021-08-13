Kovai Gets Amazon’s Fulfilment Centre

Chennai :

CHENNAI: Amazon India on Thursday announced the expansion of its fulfillment infrastructure in Tamil Nadu with the launch of a new Fulfilment Centre (FC) and a specialized one for large appliances and furniture in Coimbatore.





Additionally, the company will also quadruple the storage capacity of an existing FC in Chennai. The FC was virtually inaugurated by Chief Minister MK Stalin in the presence of Industries Minister Thangam Thennarasu and officials from Amazon India.





Stalin said the State has always been a favored destination for investments among multinational companies and welcome investments in logistics infrastructure such as Amazon.





TN is amongst the states that have the largest number of MSMEs in the country and a diverse talent pool of skilled youth. “I am confident that these facilities will help the MSMEs in the State in further expanding the market for their products and also pave way for generating greater employment?” he said.





With this significant investment, Amazon India will now have six FCs and double its storage capacity in TN with close to 4.4 mn cubic feet spread across a carpet area of more than one mn sqft. All these buildings will be ready and operational ahead of the festive season.