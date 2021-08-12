Eyewear brand Lenskart to hire over 2,000 people by 2022

New Delhi :

In addition, Lenskart will also expand its international teams in Singapore, West Asia, and the US by adding 300 more employees.





Lenskart has been aggressively hiring across verticals, especially the tech and data science team, roping in data scientists, business analysts, data engineers, and experts, a statement said.





The company is looking to add 1,500 more retail employees “to manage their rapidly increasing stores” and over 100 engineers to the technology team across Bengaluru, NCR, and Hyderabad, it added.



