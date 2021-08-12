CCI’S INITIATIVE CONNECT WEAVERS AND CUSTOMERS

Chennai :

The Crafts Council of India (CCI) has launched a special initiative to support the weavers across India. “Due to the continuous lockdown and closure of various markets and exhibitions/bazaars, unsold stocks are piling up. But the weavers’ talent to create and sell their textiles, each with its unique resonance, remains undimmed. Their collective plea is to help them continue to weave and create, and to sell so that they can live in the dignity they are used to. To support the weavers and mark National Handloom Day, CCI has launched a unique initiative. We are bringing individual handloom weavers into direct connection with the buyers - by providing the buyers with the contact details of the weavers. Photographs of the weavers’ textiles will be shared to give an idea along with the price range,” says Jayasri Samyukta Iyer, Joint Secretary of The Crafts Council of India.





CCI hopes this initiative will boost sales for weavers, keep them in touch with client preferences and help weavers to get back to their looms and continue to weave.