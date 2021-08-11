Indian Bank signs MoU with Paralympic Committee

Chennai :

'The bank, through its year-long association with PCI, will provide financial assistance to support the paralympic athletes to prepare for the sports events in domestic as well as global platforms for a year,'' a press release said.





The resources from the bank would be used to meet the requirements of the para athletes ranging from their training, nutrition and equipment, among others, PCI president Deepa Malik said.





Timely financial aid for the sportspersons would encourage them to focus on their efforts to win for the country, Malik said.





''We are delighted to have partnered with PCI to work towards promoting the paralympic eco system and making resources available for differently abled athletes of our nation,'' said the managing director of the bank Padmaja Chunduru.





''Even though the paralympic movement is at a nascent stage in the country, several young and talented athletes have been training to represent it in an international arena. It is our belief that this initiative will empower many athletes to take up sports as a career,'' she added.