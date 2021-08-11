Concerns mount about kharif sowing due to uneven rainfall distribution: Crisil Research

New Delhi :

Accordingly, after stalling from June-end to mid-July, the southwest monsoon accelerated to close the deficit in long period average (LPA) of rainfall from 7 per cent as on July 12 to just 4 per cent as on August 8.





Besides, the India Meteorological Department forecasts monsoon will remain normal for the rest of the season.





"However, concerns around kharif sowing persist mainly because of uneven distribution of rainfall."





"During the recovery phase (commencing July 13), the country received 2 per cent lower rains than the LPA as on August 8."





Region wise, the report said that rainfall activity was higher by 11 per cent and 12 per cent in North-west India and South peninsula region, respectively.





"The Central and East and North-east regions lagged 4 per cent and 20 per cent lower rains, respectively."





"The patchy distribution of rains has perturbed many farmers. Gujarat, which accounts for 40 per cent and 20 per cent of total groundnut and cotton acreage, and Odisha, at 8 per cent of total paddy acreage, are at a cumulative deficit of 43 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively. In contrast, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Haryana have received excessive rainfall."