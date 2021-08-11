Telecom’s 3+1 structure can be intact with adequate aid: Mittal

Chennai :

Mittal said as the sector’s role in the economy becomes more pervasive, its challenges loom larger. Issues such as unsustainable pricing and low returns in a highly capital-intensive environment, coupled with legacy legal issues, “have extracted their toll”, he said in Airtel’s latest annual report.





“The industry requires long overdue support to maintain its current 3+1 industry structure and allow players to earn a respectable return on their investments,” Mittal said, alluding to the current telecom industry construct that has three private players and one state-owned operator. He hoped the Centre and the regulators will ensure there is adequate balance in the industry and it remains a viable place for continued investments.