Manali Petro records PAT of Rs 76 cr

Chennai :

The EBITDA for the period was Rs 112 crore and PAT Rs 76 crore, against a mere Rs 3 crore and loss of Rs 1 crore respectively, in Q1 of FY21.





Though the revenues and profits during the quarter were lower than the preceding quarter due to the second wave induced lockdowns, the ratio of EBIDTA to revenues improved marginally.





Ashwin Muthiah, Chairman – MPL and Founder Chairman, AM International, Singapore said: MPL has continued registering higher revenues and margins during the quarter, despite the re-emergence of the pandemic.





The team’s constant efforts to focus on efficient and profitability oriented growth despite external challenges are critical strengths that should continue in the coming times.