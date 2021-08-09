Decrypt: Rajini drives the next wave of NFT memorabilia

Chennai :

Since the world of cryptocurrency has opened up, the notion of NFTs or nonfungible tokens has also been gaining traction in more ways than one. Put simply, NFTs are digital assets that can be used to represent ownership of digital and physical items using blockchain platforms. In technical terms, it could be referred to as a unit of data stored on a digital ledger such as a blockchain, which certifies that a digital asset is unique and therefore non interchangeable. Essentially, one could call it an irrefutable proof of ownership in a world where billions of counterfeits – both digital and physical tend to coexist.





Here in India, the most recent development, pertaining to NFTs that has aroused the curiosity of not just crypto groupies but even film enthusiasts, is an announcement pertaining to Rajinikanth. A Singapore-based NFT marketplace named Diginoor.io has now signed a deal with movie production powerhouse AVM Studios to launch movie collectibles in the form of NFTs. The blockbuster that they have zeroed into is the Rajini-starrer Sivaji The Boss. NFTs today stand in for various real world entities such as art, music, cinema and even video games.





The aforementioned deal is being seen as a paradigm shift in the local film industry and promises the potential of rewriting the trade of movie collectibles across the world. The platform’s business model involves letting fans own cinematic moments, or fan favourites, with the simple swipe of a debit or credit card. It’s a movement that’s gradually gathering steam, in little ways in India’s entertainment scene. In April this year, production house Lekh-Haq announced that it has listed For Those That Watch Me Dream as the first live action Indian short film as an NFT on OpenSea, the largest market for NFTs. It has been minted on the blockchain for a base price of 0.3 ethereum. According to experts in the Indian crypto space, in NFTs, 10 to 20 per cent of the royalties stays perpetually with the original creators. This allows them to earn a commission, every time the asset is sold to a new person. In an interview last month, Ajeet Khurana, the founder of Genezis Network, a group of investors that funds early stage crypto start-ups, said that the craze for collectibles in physical and digital formats is driven by the aspiration that there will be a surge in market valuation shortly, as well as personal choices.





For people looking at NFTs as an investment option, the stars might be aligning in their favour. Globally, NFTs recorded sales volumes of over $2.5 billion in Q2 of this year as against $13.7 million in the H1 of 2020, according to data available in the public domain. And Sotheby’s, one of the most reputed auction houses globally has opened its first virtual gallery: a replica of its real-world building in London, in the online virtual world Decentraland, a blockchain-based virtual world, in which users can walk around with friends, visit buildings, go to events and display their NFT artwork collections.





Hedge fund co-founder intrigued by crypto’s potential

Dan Loeb, CEO-Founder of US-based multi-billion hedge fund Third Point, in his letter to investors, said the fund will continue to pursue more cryptorelated investments as they’re “most intrigued by its potential to become a disruptive technology, impacting broad swaths of the economy.” “Recently, investors have grown concerned about the impact of increasing regulation, but we believe it has upside in the long run as a more clear set of guardrails should pave the way for a greater range of capital to flow into the industry,” .Loeb added. The fund has already invested in CipherTrace, Bitwise, FTX, eToro and Circle.













