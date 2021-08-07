Achieve USD 400bn exports’ target: PM to industries

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called upon the industry and exporters to take advantage of opportunities created in the post-COVID scenario, explore new destinations and expand the export basket.
New Delhi:
Addressing Indian missions and Export Promotion Councils on the country’s target of $400 billion of merchandise exports this year, Modi said that four factors, including multifold increase in manufacturing, reduction in logistics cost, and international market for domestic goods, can help boost the country’s outbound shipments.
The Prime Minister also suggested the Indian Missions abroad to look at products in their respective countries that India can export.
Conversations