Byju’s close to acquiring Vedantu for USD 600-USD 700 mn

This will be the fourth major acquisition by Byju Raveendran-run company this year. According to sources, the Vedantu deal is now in the advanced stage and will materialise soon after meeting the necessary regulatory approvals. Vedantu, however, said no such “discussions have taken place with Byju’s and we are not considering anything like this.”





Byju’s was yet to officially comment on the major development in the growing online Indian edtech space.





Vedantu offers individual and group classes across K-12 and test preparation segments. Over 1.5 lakh students study live every month on the platform and more than 40 million users access free content, tests, doubts, videos on Vedantu’s platform and its channels on YouTube monthly. Byju’s, with 100 mn registered students on its flagship learning app, acquired Singapore-based Great Learning for $600 mn late last month. The big acquisition came on the heels of it buying the Aakash Institute for nearly $1 bn earlier this year. It also acquired Epic, a digital reading platform for kids 12 and under, for $500 mn, last month. In August last year, Byju’s touted as country’s most valuable unicorn start-up worth $17 bn, bought Mumbai-based WhiteHat Jr in an all-cash deal worth $300 mn (roughly Rs 2,246 cr).