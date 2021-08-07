HCL Infosystems posts Rs 40.58 cr profit in Q1

New Delhi :

Its consolidated revenue from operations decreased to Rs 27.61 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 105.69 crore in the year-ago period, it added.





Hardware products and solutions business accounted for Rs 24.61 crore of the revenue from operations during the June 2021 quarter, while distribution segment contributed Rs 3 crore.





As on June 30, 2021, the Group has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded, the filing said adding that the losses are primarily as a result of delayed receipts on certain system integration contracts, certain historical low margin contracts, slowdown of distribution businesses and finance costs.