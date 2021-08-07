Sat, Aug 07, 2021

HCL Infosystems posts Rs 40.58 cr profit in Q1

Published: Aug 07,202112:05 AM by PTI

IT firm HCL Infosystems on Friday reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.58 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, against a loss of Rs 36.86 crore in the year-ago period, HCL Infosystems said in a regulatory filing.

File Photo

Its consolidated revenue from operations decreased to Rs 27.61 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 105.69 crore in the year-ago period, it added. 

Hardware products and solutions business accounted for Rs 24.61 crore of the revenue from operations during the June 2021 quarter, while distribution segment contributed Rs 3 crore. 

As on June 30, 2021, the Group has accumulated losses and its net worth has been fully eroded, the filing said adding that the losses are primarily as a result of delayed receipts on certain system integration contracts, certain historical low margin contracts, slowdown of distribution businesses and finance costs. 

