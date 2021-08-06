Crude oil futures rise on spot demand

Crude oil prices rose Rs 26 to Rs 5,148 per barrel on Friday, as participants widened their positions on a firm spot demand.

New Delhi : On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for the August delivery traded higher by Rs 26, or 0.51 per cent, to Rs 5,148 per barrel in 6,159 lots.



Analysts said raising of bets by participants kept crude oil prices higher in the futures trade.



Globally, West Texas Intermediate crude oil traded higher by 0.35 per cent to USD 69.33 per barrel, while Brent crude traded 0.48 per cent up at USD 71.63 per barrel in New York.