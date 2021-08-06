Gold futures fall on low demand

Gold prices fell Rs 86 to Rs 47,517 per 10 gram in the futures trade on Friday, as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.

Representative image

New Delhi : On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the October delivery traded lower by Rs 86, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 47,517 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 13,051 lots.



Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.



Globally, gold traded 0.40 per cent lower to USD 1,801.70 an ounce in New York.