Voda-Idea shares further slide over 24 pc

Published: Aug 06,202101:00 AM

Shares of Vodafone Idea Ltd continued to tumble for the fourth consecutive day on Thursday and further plunged over 24 per cent to its 52-week low in morning trade.

New Delhi:
The counter has been bearing a deserted look of late and has tumbled nearly 45 per cent in four trading sessions. 

On Thursday, the stock plunged 24.54 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 4.55 on the BSE. 

At the NSE, it cracked 24.16 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 4.55. 

Kumar Mangalam Birla on Wednesday stepped down as the chairman of Vodafone Idea Ltd. 

Birla – who had in June offered to give away his holding in the joint venture with Britain’s Vodafone to the government – will cease to be a director and non-executive chairman of the company at the end of business hours on Wednesday, VIL had said in a filing to the stock exchanges.

