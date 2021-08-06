Voda-Idea shares further slide over 24 pc

New Delhi :

The counter has been bearing a deserted look of late and has tumbled nearly 45 per cent in four trading sessions.





On Thursday, the stock plunged 24.54 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 4.55 on the BSE.





At the NSE, it cracked 24.16 per cent to its 52-week low of Rs 4.55.





Kumar Mangalam Birla on Wednesday stepped down as the chairman of Vodafone Idea Ltd.





Birla – who had in June offered to give away his holding in the joint venture with Britain’s Vodafone to the government – will cease to be a director and non-executive chairman of the company at the end of business hours on Wednesday, VIL had said in a filing to the stock exchanges.