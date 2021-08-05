First meeting of expert committee for revival of MSMEs held

Chennai :

The expert committee for revival of MSMEs, headed by Dr N Sundaradevan, retd IAS and former Industries Secretary, on Thursday, held its first meeting at the office of Industries Commissioner and Director of Industries and Commerce.





In the meeting, the MSME department officials briefed about the MSME sector following which the committee commenced its preliminary discussions on various issues such as assessing the challenges faced by MSMEs during COVID-19, to suggest immediate, medium and long term measures for the revival of the sector, to recommend measures to boost exports from MSMEs, to recommend measures to improve the ease o doing business for MSMEs, to recommend methods of new market development system, to identify problems in MSME financing and find out methods to ease the flow of cred and so on.





The committee has been given three months time to submit its report to the state government.