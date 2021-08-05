Aluminium futures up on spot demand

Aluminium prices rose 0.34 per cent to Rs 205 per kg in the futures trade on Thursday, as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.
New Delhi: On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the July delivery gained 70 paise, or 0.34 per cent, to Rs 205 per kg in a business turnover of 2,188 lots.
Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.
