Gold futures fall on low demand

New Delhi : On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the October delivery traded lower by Rs 85, or 0.18 per cent, to Rs 47,807 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 12,510 lots. Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants. Globally, gold traded 0.18 per cent lower at USD 1,811.20 an ounce in New York.