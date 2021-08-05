Wheels India sees pick up in exports of tractor segment

Chennai :

Addressing the shareholders of the company at the 62nd AGM via video conferencing, he said the passenger vehicle market is expected to show reasonable growth this year. “The increasing adoption of aluminum wheels on passenger vehicles will limit the growth of steel passenger car wheels. We have started production of cast aluminum wheels at our new plant in Thervoy Kandigai, near Chennai and started export of these wheels to the US market. Also, we are seeing a strong demand for forged aluminum wheels in export markets.”





He expected the agri tractor market to continue the growth momentum this year “We see an opportunity for Wheels India to grow in its export of tractor wheels this year.” The construction equipment market where Wheels India is a supplier of wheels globally too is likely to grow this year.





He said the air suspension business had been badly affected last year due to the pandemic and the reluctance of people to use mass transport. “The bus segment’s recovery would depend to a great extent on how effectively the third wave is managed in our country.”