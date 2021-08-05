Thu, Aug 05, 2021

HDFC invokes pledge on Ansal Housing’s shares

Published: Aug 05,202112:52 AM

The country’s largest mortgage lender HDFC on Wednesday said it has invoked pledge on Ansal Housing Ltd’s shares aggregating to 7.78 per cent of its paid-up share capital to recover part of outstanding dues.

New Delhi:
“The corporation in its normal course of business extends loans to various borrowers. For the purpose of recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by certain pledgers/borrowers, the corporation on August 3 2021, invoked the pledge on 46,20,000 shares (in aggregate) of Ansal Housing Ltd (Ansal) aggregating 7.78 per cent of its paid-up share capital, pledged, with corporation by the said borrower,” HDFC said in a regulatory filing. 

Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), however, did not elaborate on Ansal Housing’s total outstanding.

