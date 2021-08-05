HDFC invokes pledge on Ansal Housing’s shares

New Delhi :

“The corporation in its normal course of business extends loans to various borrowers. For the purpose of recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by certain pledgers/borrowers, the corporation on August 3 2021, invoked the pledge on 46,20,000 shares (in aggregate) of Ansal Housing Ltd (Ansal) aggregating 7.78 per cent of its paid-up share capital, pledged, with corporation by the said borrower,” HDFC said in a regulatory filing.





Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), however, did not elaborate on Ansal Housing’s total outstanding.