ILFS sells assets, realises Rs 33 crore

Mumbai :

IL&FS Group had identified a total of 38 luxury vehicles within the group, which had a purchase price value of Rs 25 lakh and above. Out of the identified vehicles, 34 vehicles were sold and 2 others were surrendered to the leasing company.





The sale was conducted via public auction and an amount of Rs 7.33 cr was realised, said a spokesperson. However, two luxury vehicles remain within the group due to loan created on both the vehicles, and cannot be sold. Further, 20 other vehicles including cars were also identified and sold for Rs 65.33 lakh with the amount duly realised.