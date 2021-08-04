Danfoss in India finalises USD3.3 bn acquisition of Eaton’s hydraulics biz

Chennai :

The move will see the Danfoss Group grow in size by a third and establish itself as a global leader in mobile and industrial hydraulics.





Mobile hydraulics has been one of Danfoss’ core and most successful businesses for over 50 years. The acquisition of Eaton’s hydraulics business is a vital aspect of Danfoss’ growth strategy. Eaton’s hydraulics business will be combined with the Danfoss Power Solutions business segment, adding approximately 10,000 employees worldwide and US$1.8 billion (around €1.5 billion) in 2020 global sales. Combining the two organisations will double the size of Danfoss Power Solutions, increasing its innovation capacity two-fold.





The strengthened Danfoss Power Solutions will have the broadest selection of mobile and industrial hydraulics products and solutions available on the market, with the full line offering including fluid conveyance systems. Its distribution channels have also been significantly boosted, while its local application support and geographical reach have increased considerably. All of these benefits will enable Danfoss to become an even stronger technology partner for existing and new customers, plus take the lead in digitalisation and electrification.





Danfoss President and CEO Kim Fausing said “This is a great day for Danfoss as we welcome 10,000 new colleagues into the organization and create a global leader in mobile and industrial hydraulics. We will continue our significant investments to stay on the forefront of technology leadership and provide solutions that improve productivity and reduce emissions to meet the requirements of the future.”





Danfoss will have an even stronger leadership position in the hydraulics market in India, with the addition of Eaton’s industrial hydraulics and fluid conveyance expertise. With this merger, the Danfoss Power Solutions on-roll employee headcount crosses 1,000 in India. This larger portfolio of products and the strength of the new strong engineering center in Pune with 500+ engineers will drive the Danfoss innovation growth story in India.