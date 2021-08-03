Tue, Aug 03, 2021

Pepsico To Sell Tropicana, Other Juices, In 3.3B USD Deal

Published: Aug 03,202105:28 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

PepsiCo will have a 39 per cent non-controlling stake in a newly formed joint venture in the deal with PAI Partners.

Representative Image: Reuters
Representative Image: Reuters
New York:
PepsiCo will sell Tropicana and other juices to a private equity firm in exchange for pretax proceeds of USD 3.3 billion.

PepsiCo will have a 39 per cent non-controlling stake in a newly formed joint venture in the deal with PAI Partners. The company will also keep exclusive US distribution rights to the portfolio of brands in its chilled direct store delivery for small-format and foodservice channels.

PepsCo Inc., based in New York, also has the option to sell certain juice businesses in Europe.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations