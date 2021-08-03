Aerospace Co to set up 15 mn dollars unit for Boeing

Raghu Vamsi, a city-based aerospace components maker which has won a contract from Boeing to manufacture and supply precision components, is setting up a dedicated facility for the purpose with an investment outlay of $15 million.

The facility will employ over 300 people in the next three years, a release said. "This is a significant milestone not just for Raghu Vamsi, but for Telangana. The contract is a testimony to our precision manufacturing, consistent delivery, and first-time quality," Vamsi Vikas Ganesula, MD, Vamsi said.